Police search for carjacking suspects after pursuit, shot fired near 61st and Peoria

Tulsa police are searching for two men who fled from a crash and fired a shot after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Scott Anderson said officers were called to the Ryan's Convenience Store in the 4700 block of South Braden Avenue about a carjacking about 3:40 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, officers near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, Anderson said. After a short pursuit that ended in a minor collision near the St. Thomas Square apartments, 1050 E 61st St., two people ran from the vehicle, he said.

Officers and bystanders then heard one shot fired, Anderson said.

Officers recovered guns thought to have been used in the carjacking nearby, as well as a second vehicle that reportedly was involved.

Officers used a police dog in an attempt to track the men after they continued east on foot, but they found only the fleeing men's clothes, Anderson said.

