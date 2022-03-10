 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say 73-year-old woman shot her husband over financial concern

Police say a 73-year-old woman shot her sleeping husband, after thinking about it for several days, over a financial concern.

Firefighters responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after Linda Burton, 73, called to report that her husband had no pulse.

The man was found with two bullet wounds that were "not self-inflicted," according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post

Burton reportedly told detectives she shot her 70-year-old husband upon several days' thought because she believed he had "hacked her bank account."

She said she retrieved her husband's .380-caliber pistol and fired it at the back of his head while he slept, but his ensuing struggle to grab the gun resulted in a second shot through his hand into his torso, police reported. 

He reportedly spoke about his wife pejoratively to paramedics while en route to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, according to the post about Burton's arrest.

Burton is jailed on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $75,000.

