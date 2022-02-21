Police say 27-year-old homicide victim was robbed by gunman

Detectives released new details about a 27-year-old homicide victim who was robbed before the suspect shot him late Friday.

Tulsa police are seeking the shooter after a man identified as Anthony Washington was found dead in an apartment parking lot late Friday near Interstate 244 and the Arkansas River.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. after a call of a shooting at Waterside Apartments, near 17th Street and Southwest Boulevard, according to a Monday news release.

Investigators determined Washington was walking through the parking lot with a friend when he was approached by the suspect, according to police. They said the suspect robbed Washington and then shot him; he died at the scene.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.