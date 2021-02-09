 Skip to main content
Police respond to apparent double murder-suicide in Sand Springs
breaking

  • Updated
Fatal Crash

Police are at the scene of an apparent double murder-suicide in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, the Sand Springs Police Department said.

Detectives are awaiting a search warrant to start processing the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has reportedly been called to help with the crime scene processing.

It is the second such homicide of similar nature in Sand Springs within recent weeks. 

Four people — a couple and their two young children — were found dead in a residence at the Sunburst Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane on Jan. 31. in what was confirmed as a triple murder-suicide.

This is a breaking news story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

