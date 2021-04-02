Police pursuit ends in crash after alleged stalker reportedly attempts to kidnap south Tulsa woman

A stalking situation involving an ex-coworker escalated into a violent kidnapping attempt Friday morning that left law enforcement officials grateful a south Tulsa wife and her husband survived.
"This couple," Tulsa Police Capt. Karen Tipler said. "They are to be commended for their actions."
The stalking began through the wife's work more than a month ago, Tipler said.
The wife and the suspect, 22-year-old Justin Davis, never had a dating relationship, Tipler said. They were only coworkers, but the situation soon rose to a level that caused the woman to report the recurring instances to her human resources department.
Davis was reportedly fired, which Tipler said typically deters stalkers from further pursuing their victim, but that was not the case for Davis.
Officers took reports each time Davis swung by the couple's south Tulsa apartment and urged the pair to file for an emergency protective order, Tipler said. The woman eventually did.
"Unfortunately it had not yet been served," Tipler said Friday morning.
The woman noticed Davis driving through the parking lot as she was trying to walk to her car to leave for work about 6 a.m. Upon sight of him, she went back to her apartment and told her husband, who came down to escort her to her car.
Davis confronted them and stepped out of his truck with a shotgun, which he fired into the air once, Tipler said. A neighbor called police to report the gunshot, and the couple ran back to their second-story apartment.
Davis followed them and reportedly shot through the door, injuring the husband's hand and forcing his way inside.
Tipler said Davis grabbed the woman and dragged her outside, assaulting her down the stairs as she screamed and fought to get away from him. At one point when they got to his truck, he allegedly attempted to choke her against it as he tried to force her inside.
As her husband ran down to try to help her, Davis reportedly threatened to kill him if the woman didn't get in his truck.
Getting in the vehicle could have led to the woman's death, Tipler said. From years of domestic violence and stalking case investigations, detectives know that the chances of a victim's survival are minimal if an attacker gets them to a second location.
"Whatever they can do to get away from that situation is going to be best for (the victim)," Tipler said. "When it gets to the point where the suspect is trying to kidnap the victim, if that victim gets into the car with that suspect, that victim will not make it out of that situation alive."
Tipler said the husband in this situation, injured and under threat of his own life, distracted Davis until police arrived.
Officers arrived about 4 minutes after the initial neighbor's 911 call was made, and Davis reportedly took off in his truck, leaving the woman behind.
Police pursued Davis until he apparently lost control of his truck and crashed into a pole along 21st Street near the Interstate 44 overpass. He was taken to a hospital for injuries that were considered not life-threatening, Tipler said.
First responders attended to the woman and her husband at the initial scene before the two went downtown for interviews with detectives, Tipler said.
Davis will be arrested when he's discharged from the hospital, likely on several complaints such as shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted kidnapping, eluding police and shooting into the air, which is illegal within city limits, Tipler said.
Tipler said she is grateful for the couple's bravery in the face of such violence, and she hopes that sharing their story will help someone else who is facing a similar situation find the courage to file for a protective order, report the behavior or fight for their life.
"Any time someone’s being stalked, you know, that’s not normal, and for it to escalate to this magnitude is not an everyday occurrence,” Tipler said. "If this helps someone else to get that protective order, to let someone else know...it's absolutely worth it."