Police pursuit ends in crash after alleged stalker reportedly attempts to kidnap south Tulsa woman

Davis confronted them and stepped out of his truck with a shotgun, which he fired into the air once, Tipler said. A neighbor called police to report the gunshot, and the couple ran back to their second-story apartment.

Davis followed them and reportedly shot through the door, injuring the husband's hand and forcing his way inside.

Tipler said Davis grabbed the woman and dragged her outside, assaulting her down the stairs as she screamed and fought to get away from him. At one point when they got to his truck, he allegedly attempted to choke her against it as he tried to force her inside.

As her husband ran down to try to help her, Davis reportedly threatened to kill him if the woman didn't get in his truck.

Getting in the vehicle could have led to the woman's death, Tipler said. From years of domestic violence and stalking case investigations, detectives know that the chances of a victim's survival are minimal if an attacker gets them to a second location.

"Whatever they can do to get away from that situation is going to be best for (the victim)," Tipler said. "When it gets to the point where the suspect is trying to kidnap the victim, if that victim gets into the car with that suspect, that victim will not make it out of that situation alive."