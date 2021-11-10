Police: Man who wounded Broken Arrow officer likely shot, killed himself

The man who was found dead this weekend after wounding a Broken Arrow police officer in a shootout likely shot and killed himself, investigators said Wednesday.

Cory Gene Batt, 31, was found dead in a wooded area near the end of a foot pursuit that saw bullets fly between himself and Officer Caleb Sherman early Saturday morning.

Sherman, a Broken Arrow police officer for five years, reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Kenosha Street when one of its occupants, believed to be Batt, fired at least one shot, striking Sherman in the leg, Broken Arrow Police spokesman Chris Walker said.

Two others reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot before the shooting.

Sherman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, Walker said.

Police searching the scene found Batt's body, and investigators were waiting for a medical examiner's confirmation of his manner of death. Investigators have not indicated whether the suspect was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Walker said Wednesday that the medical examiner's investigation was ongoing, but investigators believe Batts' wound was self-inflicted.