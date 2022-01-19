Police: Man shot, killed while chasing alleged car burglar in west Tulsa

A man apparently attempting to catch a person he thought was a car burglar was shot and killed west of downtown Tulsa early Wednesday, police reported.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly chased a person he might have seen breaking into a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. near the Sandy Park Apartments, 6301 W. 11th Place, Lt. Kathleen Whitehead wrote in a news release.

Officers were heading to a report of shots heard at the address when they received another call of a crash involving a shooting victim at 5900 W. Charles Page Blvd.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release states. A female passenger in his vehicle also was taken to the hospital for crash injuries that reportedly were not life-threatening.

The initial investigation suggests that the man confronted the car burglary suspect and chased him in his vehicle when the suspect shot at him, Whitehead wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, and leads are being developed, she said. No arrests have been made.

The man's death is Tulsa's fifth homicide this year.

