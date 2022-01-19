 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man shot, killed while chasing alleged car burglar in west Tulsa
  Updated
Hom5 2022.JPG

This Google Maps project shows two pertinent locations of Tulsa's latest homicide investigation. An unidentified man reportedly was shot near the Sandy Park Apartments, and officers found him in a crashed vehicle at 5900 W. Charles Page Blvd. 

 Google Maps

A man apparently attempting to catch a person he thought was a car burglar was shot and killed west of downtown Tulsa early Wednesday, police reported. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly chased a person he might have seen breaking into a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. near the Sandy Park Apartments, 6301 W. 11th Place, Lt. Kathleen Whitehead wrote in a news release. 

Officers were heading to a report of shots heard at the address when they received another call of a crash involving a shooting victim at 5900 W. Charles Page Blvd. 

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release states. A female passenger in his vehicle also was taken to the hospital for crash injuries that reportedly were not life-threatening. 

The initial investigation suggests that the man confronted the car burglary suspect and chased him in his vehicle when the suspect shot at him, Whitehead wrote. 

The investigation is ongoing, and leads are being developed, she said. No arrests have been made.

The man's death is Tulsa's fifth homicide this year. 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

