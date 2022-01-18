 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man reportedly shot, killed another who was running away
  • Updated
A man has been arrested in connection with a Monday homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Stanley Dandridge was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint in the shooting death of Mack Long, 38, at the Villas at Hope Valley apartment complex.

About 4 p.m. Monday, officers responding to a shots-fired call found Long lying on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Long was unresponsive when officers arrived and died at a hospital.

Police said they believe Long and Dandridge got into an argument and that Dandridge shot Long as he tried to run away.

Long’s death was Tulsa’s fourth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

