Police investigating south Tulsa man's death after fist fight

A man was found dead outside a south Tulsa home following an overnight altercation.

Police arrived at the home in the 5500 block of South Quincy Avenue on Wednesday morning after the man's body was found on the front porch, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The man, whose name had not been released later Wednesday, had been kicked out of the house overnight after a fist fight with another man in the home, Watkins said.

Investigators are waiting on a determination from the Medical Examiner's Office about how the man died, Watkins said.

