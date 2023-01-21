Police investigating shooting in North Tulsa

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a 52-year-old woman was discovered to have been shot in the head Friday night.

EMSA received a call around 7:50 p.m. saying that someone's mother had been shot in the head. An hour later TPD officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4224 N. Frankfort Ave. where they discovered the woman.

Tulsa Fire Department began treating the woman until EMSA arrived, when she was then taken to the hospital. She is listed as being in stable condition. The victim was reportedly grazed by the bullet on the forehead.

Police believe an altercation occurred between the victim and an unidentified male which led to the shooting.