Police investigating late-night assault at Tulsa bar

Police are investigating an attack at a Tulsa bar that left a man hospitalized with a fractured skull.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Friday to The Little Brown Bar, 1114 E. Admiral Place and discovered a man outside the establishment coughing up blood, according to a police report.

The injured man, police said, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with a reported skull fracture.

The Tulsa Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force was notified and were investigating the incident as a possible homicide, the report said.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the attack or identified a suspect.