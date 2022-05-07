Police investigating human remains found in south Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in south Tulsa.
Officers received a call around 8 p.m. regarding the remains near the area of 6300 East 72nd Street.
TPD met with the caller who said they were hiking through a wooded area and found the remains.
Medical examiners were called to scene to determine the identity and the cause of death.
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
Chris covers video games, television and other aspects of geek culture. He is a host and producer of The Prairie Nerds Podcast. Phone: 918-732-8113
