Police investigating human remains found in south Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in south Tulsa. 

Officers received a call around 8 p.m. regarding the remains near the area of 6300 East 72nd Street.

TPD met with the caller who said they were hiking through a wooded area and found the remains.

Medical examiners were called to scene to determine the identity and the cause of death. 

