Police investigating fatal hit and run

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a homeless woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in north Tulsa.

Police were called to an auto-pedestrian accident at 1100 N. Mingo around 5:14 in the morning. Officers found the victim was deceased and the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a blue pickup truck that may have chrome trim and front end damage based on debris at the scene.

Police say the victim and her boyfriend had recently arrived from out of state and have been living on the street.