 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating fatal hit and run

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a homeless woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in north Tulsa.

Police were called to an auto-pedestrian accident at 1100 N. Mingo around 5:14 in the morning. Officers found the victim was deceased and the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a blue pickup truck that may have chrome trim and front end damage based on debris at the scene.

Police say the victim and her boyfriend had recently arrived from out of state and have been living on the street.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert