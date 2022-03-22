 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate vandalism at north Tulsa coffee shop after door shattered

  • Updated
She Brews Coffee file photo
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Police are investigating a vandalism at a north Tulsa coffee shop after someone reported finding the glass entrance shattered.

Tulsa police officers responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary call near Admiral and Lewis. A passerby noticed the door to She Brews Coffee Shop was shattered and thought they saw a person inside, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Officers and a K9 unit cleared the location. Management of the coffee shop confirmed nothing was stolen, and the only damage was to the front glass door, police say.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

She Brews started out in 2012 in Claremore, founded by Rhonda Bear as a way to help women trying to re-enter society after struggling with such challenges as drug addiction and incarceration — as well as providing a top-quality coffee house.

Managers have not responded about the investigation.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

