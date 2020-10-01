Police investigate shooting in north Tulsa

A man shot late Thursday morning in north Tulsa is reportedly not cooperating with investigating officers, according to Tulsa Police.
Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of North Hartford Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, and police report he has been uncooperative from the hospital.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
