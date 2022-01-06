Police investigate second Tulsa homicide of 2022

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim was found late Wednesday at a home near Admiral Place and Harvard Avenue.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the residence just north of Admiral on Florence Avenue, according to a news release.

They found a man with a gunshot wound who died after being transported to a hospital. Detectives were still investigating the shooting, Lt. Brandon Watkins of the Homicide Unit said Thursday. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information about the crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

The slaying is Tulsa's second reported homicide of 2022.