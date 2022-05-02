 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate homicide after man reports 'he may have killed his wife' at south Tulsa home

A homicide investigation began before dawn Monday after a man called authorities from his south Tulsa home to say "he may have killed his wife," according to police.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a residence near 77th Street and Sheridan Road, after Charles Bradley, 74, reportedly called police about his wife's death.

Charles Bradley 05 02 2022 murder 1 arrest

Bradley

Sandra Bradley was found dead from gunshot wounds, according to a Tulsa police post, and the home showed no signs of forced entry.

"At this time, we are not able to disclose all the details of the case," police said. "As we work through this investigation, we will provide updates."

Charles Bradley remains held without bond on a complaint of first-degree murder after being booked into Tulsa County jail about six hours following his initial call to police.

