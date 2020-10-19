Police investigate home invasion after couple report being held at gunpoint

Tulsa police are investigating a home invasion after a couple was allegedly held at gunpoint at their east Tulsa residence.

Officers responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. Sunday from a home in the area of 31st Street and 129th East Avenue.

According to a news release from Tulsa police, the homeowner stated he heard the doorbell and went out through the garage to check on the door. He told officers the person then pointed a gun at his head and demanded he return inside. He reportedly injured himself in a fall along the way, police said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a mask over his mouth and chin. The homeowner was allegedly being held at gunpoint when a second suspect entered the home and held a gun on the man's wife.

The suspects reportedly got away with the man's vehicle, police said, possibly also his wallet.

Police said the homeowner declined medical attention.

Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).