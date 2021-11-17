 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate death of 72-year-old woman found in Broken Arrow home
0 Comments

Police investigate death of 72-year-old woman found in Broken Arrow home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Broken Arrow police are investigating who might be responsible for the death of a 72-year-old woman found in her home Sunday evening.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at 1005 S. Aspen Ct. for Linda J. Davenport, whose relatives told police they had not heard from her in several days.

When officers arrived, the house was "unsecured," and they found Davenport with "traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide," according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News