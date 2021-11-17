Police investigate death of 72-year-old woman found in Broken Arrow home

Broken Arrow police are investigating who might be responsible for the death of a 72-year-old woman found in her home Sunday evening.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at 1005 S. Aspen Ct. for Linda J. Davenport, whose relatives told police they had not heard from her in several days.

When officers arrived, the house was "unsecured," and they found Davenport with "traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide," according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.