Police investigate deadly shooting on Admiral near Delaware

  • Updated
A body is loaded into a van at the scene of a fatal shooting and crash on Admiral Boulevard just east of Delaware Avenue on Monday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

A gunshot victim was found dead in a vehicle early Monday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Tony Morrison, 43, was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound after a crash at Admiral Boulevard and Delaware Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous, police say.

