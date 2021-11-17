 Skip to main content
Police investigate apparent homicide of 72-year-old woman found dead in Broken Arrow home
Police investigate apparent homicide of 72-year-old woman found dead in Broken Arrow home

Broken Arrow police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 72-year-old woman found dead in her home Sunday evening.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of South Aspen Court for Linda J. Davenport, whose relatives told police they had not heard from her in several days.

When officers arrived, the house was "unsecured," and they found Davenport with "traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide," according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

