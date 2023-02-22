Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday involving a 15-year-old victim.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the scene near the 2000 block of North Harvard Avenue, according to a Tulsa police social media post.

Firefighters and paramedics were performing first aid, police said, before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the victim was alert, but the severity of his wound is unknown. Officers reportedly followed EMSA to the hospital with the victim.

Investigators continue to look for witnesses, evidence and suspects early Wednesday.

Those with any information are asked to call 911; tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

