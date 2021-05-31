 Skip to main content
Police identify victims in separate fatal shootings
Tulsa police on Monday identified two people who were fatally shot in separate incidents Sunday morning.

Marvin McCoy, 20, died at the scene in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard following what police believe to be people in two vehicles shooting at one another shortly after midnight Sunday near MLK and Pine Street.

McCoy was a passenger in one of the vehicles, which crashed into a pole, police said. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly shot in the head and arm; he was reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

The second homicide victim was identified as Keandre Mincy, 30, who was found with gunshot wounds in a midtown street about 7:45 a.m. Sunday. He died a short time later. 

Police believe Mincy was shot while walking near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue after a vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple shots at him before driving off.

The shootings were the 20th and 21st homicides in Tulsa this year.

Police are asking and anyone with information on either homicide to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

