Police identify victim of fatal shooting near downtown Tulsa

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Tulsa after making an arrest in Texas in connection with the slaying.

JeanPaul Marquis, 53, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Oct. 27 in the 500 block of North Boston Avenue, according to a news release from Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins. Marquis' vehicle was missing.

The next day, police in Fort Worth found Jaheim Neloms, 20, in possession of the vehicle, Watkins said.

When he was shot, Marquis was wearing a T-shirt from the Common Good Tulsa, according to an affidavit in Neloms' case. Investigators discovered that he volunteered as a soccer coach and referee at the nonprofit organization.

An employee of the nonprofit helped identify the victim, court documents state.

Stephen Pyle, executive director of Common Good Tulsa, said Marquis had volunteered there for about a month. He coached fourth- through sixth-graders primarily and refereed a lot of their games.

“He had a community presence, coaching soccer at different nonprofits throughout Tulsa,” Pyle said. “He was very warm with the kids and very patient.

“He was very giving of his time, very generous with the knowledge he had, and had an understanding of students who may have come from more vulnerable backgrounds.”

Neloms remains in custody in Fort Worth, where he awaits extradition to Tulsa, police said. His name is spelled Jahiem in some case records.