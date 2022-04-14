Police identify suspect and victim, both dead after standoff with police

The man who was shot by police after apparently shooting another man, killing a woman and keeping police at bay for hours on Wednesday has died, police reported Thursday morning.

Police also released the names of the deceased man and woman on Thursday.

Jujuan Ballard was shot by police shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday and died at a hospital due to his injuries. The woman who was found dead in the house where Ballard had kept police at bay was Rayonna Moya, police said.

Ballard had fired shots at police multiple times from inside a house near Fourth Place and 73rd East Avenue, between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive, where police thought he was holding a wounded woman hostage.

After shooting Ballard, officers entered the house and found Moya dead, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The standoff started before 3 p.m. after a man who had been shot Wednesday afternoon was able to leave the residence and call the police to the scene, Meulenberg said.

The man, whose name was not released, had been shot at least three times but was stable when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Meulenberg said.

A relative at the scene said the woman in the house, Moya, was the sister of the man who reported being shot.

A little boy who had been moved from a pickup bed outside the house to safety by firefighters told them that his mother was hurt in the house, Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

Ballard pointed a gun at the firefighters, who were the first to arrive at the house after Moya's brother called 911, Little said.

Responding police officers were shot at from inside the home, Meulenberg said. One officer was hit by a ricocheting bullet that grazed his hand, but he was not seriously injured.

More shots were fired out a window at police officers just before 6:30 p.m., and then Ballard went to a doorway. Because police feared that he was holding the woman hostage inside and might go back in, an officer shot him in a shoulder, and he was knocked to the ground by the impact, Meulenberg said. Police then took him into custody around 6:45 p.m., and he was taken to a hospital.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.