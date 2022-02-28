 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man slain in shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex
Police have identified the shooting victim at a Tulsa apartment complex who died at the hospital.

James Sanchez, 23, was found by officers outside an apartment early Sunday, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

He had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

A suspect has been interviewed and was to be released pending further investigation, police said. The victim was Native American,  and the case will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s office, police said.

The fatal shooting was the city’s 14th homicide this year.

