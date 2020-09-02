 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in homeless camp Saturday
Homicide 54 suspects

Police arrested Jason Arce (left) and Andres Martinez in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting death near a homeless encampment.

Tulsa police have identified a man investigators say was killed Saturday in a homeless camp east of downtown.

Mark Clifford Lake, 32, was found dead with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North Sheridan Road about 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers reportedly responded to the area after multiple people came into a convenience store near the camp yelling that someone had been shot outside.

Witness interviews led to two suspects, and both Jason Arce, 38, and Andres Martinez, 37, were separately arrested in the area after the shooting. Arce remains held in the Tulsa County jail without bond, while Martinez is held on $1,084,000 bond.

Both are held on complaints of first-degree murder, two counts each of pointing a firearm with intent after a felony conviction and illegal firearms possession. 

Lake's death was Tulsa's 54th homicide of 2020. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

