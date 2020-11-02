Police identify man killed in dog attack, victim of shooting Sunday

Tulsa Police identified the victims of the city's 69th and 71st homicides of 2020 early Monday.

Curtis Dale Wickham, 26, was killed Oct. 22, Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Wickham was reportedly causing a disturbance with a homeowner in west Tulsa over past relationships.

The two got into a fist fight, Watkins said, and the homeowner's three dogs attacked Wickham. He was transported to a hospital where he later died, and animal welfare officers took the dogs.

Watkins said David Ray Bowman, 41, was killed Sunday night at a home in the 7400 block of East 30th Street. He said it was a shooting that "began as a domestic disturbance between the mother of the suspect and the victim.”