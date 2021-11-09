Police identify man fatally shot at north Tulsa residence Saturday night

Police have identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday night at a north Tulsa residence.
Officers had responded to a call that someone was pointing a firearm at a house in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue. Upon arrival, detectives discovered Richard Wameling, 51, dead from a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been announced in Wameling's slaying, the city's 52nd homicide of this year.
