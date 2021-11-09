 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man fatally shot at north Tulsa residence Saturday night
0 Comments

Police identify man fatally shot at north Tulsa residence Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday night at a north Tulsa residence.

Officers had responded to a call that someone was pointing a firearm at a house in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue. Upon arrival, detectives discovered Richard Wameling, 51, dead from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been announced in Wameling's slaying, the city's 52nd homicide of this year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families reunited at JFK after US travel ban ends

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News