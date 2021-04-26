Police identify man fatally shot at apartment complex Sunday

Tulsa police on Monday identified a man who died Sunday after he was found at an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

Derek Brown, 49, was found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds to his upper torso at the Crossings at Midtown apartment complex in the 5500 block of East 47th Place.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said in a news release.

The apartment complex is about a half-mile north of LaFortune Park and south of Interstate 44, northeast of 51st Street and Yale Avenue.

The death is the city’s 15th homicide this year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).