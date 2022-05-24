 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify hookah lounge shooting victim

Police have identified the teenage victim of a fatal shooting in a hookah lounge parking lot.

Multiple gunshots were fired at 2314 E. Admiral Blvd. around 2:35 a.m. May 15, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Responding officers found Corlin Jones, 17, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Evidence from the scene includes “dozens of shell casings of various calibers,” police said, “indicating that a large gun battle occurred.”

Investigators said it appeared obvious that the shootout began in the hookah lounge parking lot and then traveled west down First Street.

Police said they have no suspect information.

