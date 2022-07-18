Police identify homicide victim from Center of the Universe

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred near the Center of the Universe landmark in downtown Tulsa.

Serenity McAdoo, 18, was fatally shot early Sunday after an altercation near 1 S. Boston Ave., just south of Archer Street, according to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Officers who responded to a call about gunshots around 2:55 a.m. saw kids running, police reported. Investigators discovered that two groups of young adults had gotten into a fight and that as one group left in a car, the other group shot several rounds at them, according to police.

McAdoo was a passenger in the car and was struck. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound later that morning, police said.

Several rounds also struck the One Williams Center, the complex that includes the Bank of Oklahoma Tower and the adjacent three-story Williams Resource Center, police reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.