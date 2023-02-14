Police have identified a homicide victim who was found in a burned shed west of downtown Tulsa last week.
Steve Wilkins, 55, was found Thursday in a burned shed in the 400 block of South 54th West Avenue by a woman who was searching for her cat, police said.
Police believe that Wilkins is a victim of a homicide that occurred last September.
On Monday, officers arrested Devin Scrivner in connection with the homicide on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Scrivner confessed to taking part in the homicide and said the shed was burned to hide any evidence, police reported.
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.