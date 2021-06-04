Police ID woman killed in head-on collision near 21st and Memorial

The woman who was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision in east Tulsa was identified Thursday as 52-year-old Linda Dilley.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into her while going about 90 mph on 21st Street just west of Memorial and his female passenger were both hospitalized with significant injuries, but both are expected to live, police said. Neither has been identified.
No one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, police said.
The man reportedly told police he didn’t remember the crash.