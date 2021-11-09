Police ID man shot, killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect released pending investigation

Police have identified the man was shot and killed at an east Tulsa QuikTrip early Monday.
According to a news release, 43-year-old Leng Vue was slain in the city's 53rd homicide of this year.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store at 21st Street and Memorial Drive, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Detectives identified a suspect who was questioned and released pending further investigation, according to Watkins.
