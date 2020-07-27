After the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday was identified as a Native American man, the FBI has issued a warrant in the search for a suspect.
Kyle Sago, 30, is wanted on a federal warrant for first-degree murder in Indian Country, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
According to an affidavit, Sago had visited Daniel Morgan briefly on Saturday afternoon at a home in the 18500 block of East First Street where Morgan was reportedly helping a friend with repairs.
Morgan, 42, then took a nap, during which time Sago reportedly tried to contact him multiple times unsuccessfully. The affidavit states Sago was seen in a vehicle outside the house by a witness, who said Sago spoke to her and asked she wake Morgan up to talk "business."
The witness told officers Morgan had walked outside about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time she heard multiple gunshots. She said she then saw Sago fire more shots from inside a vehicle as Morgan tried to retreat, according to the affidavit.
Morgan, who Tulsa Police identified as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was struck multiple times and fell into a side yard. A neighbor reported rendering aid before losing his pulse prior to first-responders' arrival.
Tulsa Police said the FBI responded and has issued a federal warrant for a suspect, a change in procedure due to a recent ruling regarding jurisdiction in major crimes involving tribal members.