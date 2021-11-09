 Skip to main content
Police ID man killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect released pending investigation
Police ID man killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect released pending investigation

  • Updated
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at an east Tulsa QuikTrip early Monday.

According to a news release, 43-year-old Leng Vue was slain in the city's 53rd homicide of this year.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store at 21st Street and Memorial Drive, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Detectives questioned and released a suspect pending further investigation, according to Watkins.

