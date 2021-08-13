Police footage shows arrest of Muskogee man charged with killing 5 children, brother

District Judge Bret Smith barred media and other spectators from listening to the proceedings, but on Wednesday he signed an order indicating "the public has a right to access portions" of body camera footage used in the case.

He identified six video recordings showing some part of Pridgeon's arrest and outlined how much of each one should be made public, saying the portions he withheld are "particularly graphic and disturbing."

"Drop what's in your right hand slowly. Slowly put it down," an officer is heard telling Pridgeon after being told by a colleague that the suspect had a gun. A few seconds later, the officer yells, "He's running!" before firing a shot at him with a long gun.

Other officers' body camera footage shows they ran after Pridgeon for a short time before he was apprehended.

"Can I say something?" Pridgeon is heard telling one of the officers during his arrest. The officer was in the process of searching Pridgeon's pockets and said he recovered a set of brass knuckles, then asked Pridgeon who was in the home.

After Pridgeon says there were eight children in the residence, he asked, "Can you all please take me serious right now?"