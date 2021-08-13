Police footage shows arrest of Muskogee man charged with killing 5 children, brother

A Muskogee man charged with killing five children and his brother in February led authorities on a short foot pursuit before being handcuffed, after which he tells his arresting officers to "please watch over y'all kids, man."
An officer is seen on police-provided bodycam footage firing a shot at the man, Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, while yelling that Pridgeon had a gun in his hand as he attempted to run from the area.
Pridgeon, 25, has been in custody since Feb. 2 on six first-degree murder charges related to the shootings of five children, all under the age of 10, as well as his brother, Javareon Lee, in the 900 block of East Indiana Street.
Pridgeon is also charged with felony assault and battery related to allegations he shot the mother of the children, who survived and testified against him Wednesday in a closed preliminary hearing.
The nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is expected to appeal Smith's decision to close the preliminary hearing on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix newspaper and other media who attempted to observe testimony.
The five children who died were Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.
District Judge Bret Smith barred media and other spectators from listening to the proceedings, but on Wednesday he signed an order indicating "the public has a right to access portions" of body camera footage used in the case.
He identified six video recordings showing some part of Pridgeon's arrest and outlined how much of each one should be made public, saying the portions he withheld are "particularly graphic and disturbing."
"Drop what's in your right hand slowly. Slowly put it down," an officer is heard telling Pridgeon after being told by a colleague that the suspect had a gun. A few seconds later, the officer yells, "He's running!" before firing a shot at him with a long gun.
Other officers' body camera footage shows they ran after Pridgeon for a short time before he was apprehended.
"Can I say something?" Pridgeon is heard telling one of the officers during his arrest. The officer was in the process of searching Pridgeon's pockets and said he recovered a set of brass knuckles, then asked Pridgeon who was in the home.
After Pridgeon says there were eight children in the residence, he asked, "Can you all please take me serious right now?"
"Please, I know this will sound and weird and stuff, but please: Watch over y'all kids, man," Pridgeon said to the officer. "Real shit, the government is f---ing us up, man, straight up." He later is heard telling the same officer to "Look up meditation, seven chakras, real s---."
Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley referenced the comments during her arguments in Smith's courtroom on Wednesday, saying it was clear her client has experienced "some real mental health issues" in his present and past.
Court records from an unrelated felony assault case, for which Smith imposed a 10-year prison sentence against Pridgeon on Wednesday, indicate Pridgeon had a mental health evaluation before attorneys came to an agreement on a proposed deferred sentence.
Mosley also claimed there was insufficient evidence to support the charges that Pridgeon killed the children, though she acknowledged it was possible to infer Pridgeon shot Lee. However, she claimed Lee could have had involvement in the incident.
But Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge pointed to, among other issues, Pridgeon being the only adult in the residence who was not injured.
He also said the surviving mother testified about seeing Pridgeon with a weapon in his hand while he was still in the house. In one of the videos, an officer who directs Pridgeon to show his hands and walk backward is heard saying that "We have blood on the suspect."
After relaying the address, he is heard saying "They need to come up here to this house."
"When I was on the phone with the subject, her voice was real faint," the officer states. The videos provided end before the interior of the home is shown, and they do not show Pridgeon being transported to jail.
Pridgeon is due back in court Sept. 2 for trial court arraignment before District Judge Tim King. Muskogee County First Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards said Wednesday afternoon that prosecutors are evaluating the case to determine whether they will ask a jury to consider the death penalty.