 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police find owner of pickup that hit 12-year-old sledder in Broken Arrow
0 Comments

Police find owner of pickup that hit 12-year-old sledder in Broken Arrow

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021022-tul-nws-sledupdate-p1

Broken Arrow police say they believe they have found the owner of this vehicle, which was involved in the Feb. 3 sledding accident that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

 Courtesy Broken Arrow Police Department

Broken Arrow police believe they have found the driver in the Feb. 3 accident that killed a 12-year-old boy who was sledding, and they said that “no charges are anticipated.”

The boy was sledding on the north side of the 300 block of East Albany (61st) Street, across from Bass Pro Shops, when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup about 5:20 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.

The boy later died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, but Broken Arrow Officer Chris Walker said in a news release Wednesday night that the driver “may not have known the victim slid underneath their vehicle.”

Wednesday evening, the lead officer in the investigation received information about a vehicle that matched the description released earlier through the media, and she was able to find the pickup’s owner.

“We are reasonably certain it is the vehicle involved,” the release says.

No charges are expected to be filed in what police said was a “tragic incident.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert