Police discover bodies of woman, child inside south Tulsa apartment
Police discover bodies of woman, child inside south Tulsa apartment

The bodies of a woman and child were reportedly found inside a south Tulsa apartment complex, police said. 

Tulsa police were called to the Saint Thomas Square Apartments, 1050 E. 61st St. just before 3:15 p.m. Friday after someone called 9-1-1 from a nearby apartment unit. 

Detectives at the scene have not determined the manner in which the deaths occurred. 

This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates. 

