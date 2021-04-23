Police discover bodies of woman, child inside south Tulsa apartment

The bodies of a woman and child were reportedly found inside a south Tulsa apartment complex, police said.
Tulsa police were called to the Saint Thomas Square Apartments, 1050 E. 61st St. just before 3:15 p.m. Friday after someone called 9-1-1 from a nearby apartment unit.
Detectives at the scene have not determined the manner in which the deaths occurred.
This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates.
