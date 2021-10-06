Police cracking down on alleged chop shops amid auto-theft spike

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And if a thief does get caught, the penalties allowed by state law are often merely a hiccup for most engaged in the nonviolent crime, Calhoun said. His unit has dealt with some suspects who have been arrested four or five times within a few weeks, he said.

“It’s just a revolving door,” Calhoun said. “We’ve actually had instances where people are arrested, get out and are caught less than 24 hours later in another stolen car.”

The familiar faces aren’t afraid to share their reasoning with investigators. Calhoun said he often hears: “It’s worth the risk because if we get caught, we probably won’t get in a lot of trouble, but if we don’t get caught we’re going to make a lot of money.”

The frustrating reality is especially unfair for victims, Calhoun said.

For many in the Tulsa area, a personal vehicle is the most expensive thing they own and their only reliable ticket to employment, child care or health care. To walk out one morning and realize that is gone can be devastating, Calhoun said.