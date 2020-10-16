Police arrest two, identify victim in fatal north Tulsa shooting

Police have arrested a suspected shooter and getaway driver from the fatal shooting of a man inside a north Tulsa home early Thursday morning.

Clearance Holmes, 38, and Stephon Thompson, 37, were arrested Friday morning and booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder complaints in connection with the death of Lionell Rivers, 52.

Rivers was found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso inside his home in the 200 block of East 52nd Place North just after midnight Wednesday night.

Investigators believe that Holmes robbed and fatally shot Rivers while Thompson acted as the getaway driver, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Stetson Payne, Tulsa World

