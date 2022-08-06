Police arrest three OKC residents on firearms, drugs and stolen vehicle charges

Tulsa Police have arrested three on firearms, drugs and stolen vehicle charges.

Police received a call from a used car dealership near 3800 S. Memorial Dr. on July 7. The car dealer told police that Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick, but never returned the vehicle.

Officers saw the Buick at 7:30 p.m. Friday near 8500 E. 27th Street. with Jefferson, Marvin Gomez and a third unidentified person in the car. A small quantity of fentanyl and a firearm were found in the stolen vehicle.

During the traffic stop, police noticed Savanna Ponce loitering around the area. Police discovered Ponce was an associate of Jefferson and Gomez.

An investigation led police to the three's motel room where a purse, belonging to Ponce, contained over 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 90 fentanyl pills. Police say the purse was found in a Cadillac the suspects drove from OKC to Tulsa.

Jefferson was arrested for larceny of an automobile, Gomez was arrested for possession of a firearm and Ponce was arrested for trafficking narcotics.

The third person in the vehicle was released.

The suspects told police they had come to Tulsa to visit a friend.