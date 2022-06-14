Police arrest teenager in west Tulsa homicide

A teenage suspect has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with a west Tulsa homicide.
Michael Buttrey, 48, died from a gunshot wound to the torso after a shooting Sunday night in the 1600 block of West 59th Street, according to police.
Darrin Corrie, 17, turned himself in to police at the Police Department's Riverside Division on Monday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
