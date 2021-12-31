Police arrest 13-year-old in slaying of another teen, Tulsa's 61st homicide of the year

Tulsa police have arrested the alleged shooter after a 13-year-old boy was found with a fatal gunshot wound earlier this week.

Officers had responded early Monday to a shooting call at Savanna Landing near 61st and Peoria. Residents at the apartment complex told officers they had heard multiple gunshots.

They found Lamar Norman III on the ground near the front entrance; he later died at a hospital.

Late Thursday, Tulsa police announced an arrest in Norman's slaying. A murder charge is expected for the 13-year-old now in custody, according to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

"Due to the age of the suspect, we are not releasing any more details at this time," he said.

Norman's family, in an online crowdfunding campaign, said he was a star football player who liked to share his love of rap with others.