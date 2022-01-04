Police, apartment managers discuss how to reduce crime in 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area

It’s easy to understand why someone like Linda Jones would be skeptical about discussing solutions to all that ails her neighborhood around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
She’s heard the talk before, talked the talk herself, only to see little change in the past decade. But that didn’t keep her from participating in the first meeting of the 61st and Peoria Collaboration organized by Tulsa Crime Stoppers.
“Everybody has meetings, and nobody does anything,” Jones said near the end of the hour-plus Zoom meeting. “They say what they are going to do, and nobody implements anything. I feel like the Lone Ranger.”
Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, had a ready response for Jones that succinctly summarized what the meeting was all about.
“We are here to partner with you,” Gilbert said.
The meeting brought together property managers from a half-dozen apartment complexes, city councilors, Tulsa police officers and other stakeholders. The goal was for participants to get to know each other and to begin mapping a strategy for how they could work together to make the neighborhood safer.
“The reason I wanted to be involved in this is I have gotten to know a lot of people in that community,” said Lonny Barker, who works for a private security firm with clients in the area. “I am a father of five and a grandfather of four, and family means everything to me, and I see a lot of families that are just trying to do their best just to get by.
“And having to walk out of their house and be afraid that something might happen to them just by going to the corner store is not a way to live.”
The 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood has long been plagued by poverty and violent crime, including six homicides in the past year, according to a Tulsa Police Department official who participated in Tuesday’s meeting.
Maj. Luther Breashears, commander of the Riverside Division, said police believe most of the violent crime happening in the neighborhood is being done by people who don’t live there.
Asked what he thought was at the root of the violent crime in the area, Breashears said it was young people resolving their disputes with guns.
“Sometimes people come to visit or bring people with them, and there are arguments, and sometimes those arguments are settled with firearms,” Breashears said.
The Police Department has responded to the recent uptick in violence by increasing its presence in the neighborhood, Breashears said. That includes making sure officers stay in the neighborhood even when it comes time to fill out reports.
“Because if you are visible, then that is also a deterrent,” Breashears said.
Jones urged the police to do better, saying the neighborhood has suffered since it lost its full-time community resource officer. The position, which provided a consistent TPD presence focused on community engagement in the neighborhood, was funded by a grant that has expired.
“They (young people) don’t even have anybody out here who they feel comfortable with talking to,” Jones said. “They used to call him and say, ‘Hey, this is going to go on and this is going to go on.’ They don’t have that anymore.”
Breashears acknowledged the loss of the position but noted that the program has not gone away completely, and he said Police Chief Wendell Franklin is working to ensure that such engagement is a routine part of policing across the city.
“What you are saying is getting up to the chief’s office,” Breashears told Jones. “I also expect an officer who is dressed in blue, like me today, in full uniform, to also have that relationship with people in the area, not just one officer. That is our goal in the department.”
Tulsa Crime Stoppers has held similar events for the neighborhoods around 51st Street and Yale Avenue and for businesses along the commercial corridor at 71st Street and Memorial Drive.
Gilbert said the goal has been the same at every meeting — to bring people together to help prevent crime. At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, she acknowledged that that takes time.
“This is not going to be once, twice or three times,” Gilbert said of the meetings. Instead, the group plans to meet monthly.
That came as welcome news to Alicia Clark, property manager at Tamarack Place apartments, who said the neighborhood has been in grave need of attention for too long.
“They don’t go to, you know, the nice neighborhoods and commit these crimes and shootouts,” Clark said. “They come to the 61st and Peoria and Riverside area because they feel like this is a no man's land, a way for them to come out here and express themselves violently, and they know if they come to this area, they can do that.
“That is my opinion. I feel like we need to have more of a community presence, so what we are doing here is awesome.”
Overview: Misty Nunley, 33; Julie Jackson, 55; Rebeika Powell, 23; and Kayetie Powell Melchor, 23, were found shot to death in an apartment at Fairmont Terrace on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. A 3-year-old boy — Powell's son — was found unharmed in the apartment. In the time since the killings, police, community groups, businesses and some residents have worked to reduce crime in and around Fairmont Terrace. From Jan. 8 through May 31, violent crime in the one-mile radius surrounding 61st and Peoria has declined by 30% compared to the same period in 2012. Both James Stanford Poore and Cedric Dwayne Poore are now serving life-without-parole prison terms in connection with the killings.
James and Cedric Poore are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.
James Poore, 33, and Cedric Poore, 40, are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.
Two Tulsa brothers will get separate jury trials in a quadruple homicide case, a judge said Wednesday.
Arraignments for both men were set for May 19. No trial date has been set, but Kellough determined that James Poore will go to trial first.
The Tulsa Police Department on Monday made available its list of property recovered from the home of a man who died after an officer-involved …
Reflecting a trend across the nation, Tulsa County jurors are increasingly reluctant to levy the death penalty, handing out the ultimate punishment in just one case filed since 2007, a Tulsa World analysis shows.
Several city councilors on Thursday called for immediate action to add lighting along a street where a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and later died last week.
The City Council's 61st and Peoria task force presented final recommendations Thursday night that focused on building a stronger sense of community in the neighborhood.
More than a year after Tulsa was shocked by a quadruple homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, a group of community volunteers met Monday to discuss what remained of the many promises made in the wake of the killings.
One year to the day after the fatal shootings of four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex, the two men who are charged with murdering the women attended a court hearing Tuesday.
It is time for our community to get smart and address the troubled 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood.
Tulsa police reported 66 homicides in 2013, including 14 related to robberies and 9 related to drugs.
Victor and Amiiko Hale walk into the Fairmont Terrace office and take their seats in folding chairs for the December residents meeting, squeezing past a small card table where two chocolate cakes and a platter of cookies are displayed.
The beleaguered 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area wasn't exactly what Ava Hammond-Mathews had in mind when she and her husband moved to Tulsa to be closer to their family.
One of two brothers who are charged in a quadruple homicide is seeking a separate trial.
Prosecutors have yet to decide whether they'll seek the death penalty in the case.
The Poores next court appearance will be Sept. 23 for an arraignment setting before District Judge William Kellough.
Witnesses have testified that James Poore said he planned to "pull a lick" and steal drugs and money.
The Poore brothers are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
A witness who testified in the slayings of four women said the two defendants were present before and after the crime, but she gave conflicting testimony later during a hearing Tuesday.
A woman testified that both brothers were present in the apartment where James Poore lived on Jan. 7, before the women were killed.
James Poore said that he shot one woman "and bro finished the other three" during a robbery at the Fairmont Terrace complex in January, according to testimony from a witness in Tulsa County District Court on Monday.
The Poore brothers are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
The pieces are coming together for a community center in the troubled 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area.
On the day four women were shot to death in their apartment at Fairmont Terrace, two brothers in an apartment above them had discussed plans to rob the women, a witness testified Tuesday.
Two relatives of a suspect in a quadruple homicide testified that he admitted killing four women during a robbery in January.
UPDATE: The hearing Tuesday was often contentious, with defense attorney John Echols objecting frequently.
Police discovered four bodies "tied and executed" on Jan. 7 in a bedroom at the Fairmont Terrace complex.
Five witnesses anticipated to testify at a preliminary hearing related to four killings at a Tulsa apartment were present in a nearby apartment "at the time the murders took place," according to a prosecutor.
A couple of hurdles in the path to a preliminary hearing in the Fairmont Terrace quadruple-murder case were cleared in court Tuesday, but more likely remain.
About two dozen boys and girls wait anxiously in a parking lot of Fairmont Terrace, shouting and pointing when they see the yellow bus pull into the sprawling apartment complex.
State and local authorities netted 110 arrests during a multi-agency Violent Crime Initiative in recent weeks, Northern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. announced Thursday.
They are accused of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and maintaining apartments in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area of Tulsa to distribute, store, and use crack cocaine.
Lawyers for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women in Tulsa filed documents this week seeking to have the assigned judge recused from the preliminary hearing.
A 2014 trial date was set Tuesday in a robbery and nonfatal shooting case for a Tulsa man who is charged in a separate case with murdering four people.
A preliminary hearing for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women was postponed Friday until mid-July, with uncertainty regarding what judge will hear the case.
A preliminary hearing for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women got bogged down quickly in recusal issues and ended up being a motions hearing Thursday.
The Poores are accused of murdering Julie Jackson, 55; Misty Nunley, 33; Rebeika Powell, 23; and Kayetie Melchor, 23, at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Jan. 7. All four women were shot in the head with their hands bound behind their backs, police said.
One of two brothers who are charged in a quadruple murder case was bound over for trial Thursday in a different shooting case.
A material witness who failed to appear in the felony case against two brothers who are accused of executing four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex was jailed Tuesday.
She was reportedly inside an apartment occupied by the accused killers before, during and after an apparent robbery and quadruple homicide on Jan. 7, according to court documents.
Brad Johnson, president of Lawn America, said his company looks for a project every year to complete on Earth Day, and this community garden stood out to him.
A Tulsa County judge on Wednesday denied a defense lawyer's request for an order "strictly limiting all public statements" that prosecutors and police could make regarding the investigation and prosecution of a quadruple-homicide case.
The security guards at Fairmont Terrace wave Mike Salerno through a black, metal gate as he drives a yellow school bus with colorful handprints painted on the side.
Autopsy reports for the four women shot to death this year at a south Tulsa apartment complex showed that each tested positive for methamphetamine.
The recently appointed lead counsel for one of two brothers who are accused of murdering four people at a Tulsa apartment complex has asked to file some pleadings in the case under seal - meaning not available for public view.
The City Council's 61st and Peoria Quality of Life Task Force has begun developing recommendations for improving six facets of life in the area.
A second defendant in the quadruple slaying at Fairmont Terrace in January was arraigned Friday morning.
With both defendants now charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the court process in the case involving the fatal shootings of four Tulsa women saw some movement Friday.
A man was shot in what apparently was a domestic fight at an apartment complex in an area of Tulsa that has become noted for violent crime.
Murder charges were filed Thursday against two suspects in the shooting deaths of four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartments last month.
Two brothers accused in a January quadruple homicide at a Tulsa apartment complex appeared before a judge today.
Prosecutors charged two men with four counts of first-degree murder Thursday related to the shooting deaths of four women at Fairmont Terrace apartments last month.
A Tulsa County judge has ordered the release of a woman who has been jailed for more than a month as a material witness in a quadruple-homicide case.
About 80 residents and community leaders squeezed into a City Hall meeting room Tuesday for what officials said was one of the most spirited displays of support for improving the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area that they can remember.
Arraignment for two brothers arrested in the January shooting deaths of four women at a Tulsa apartment complex has been reset.
An apartment complex where four women were shot to death is moving to evict a woman from an apartment where one of the murder suspects was living, records show.
The first meeting of the 61st and Peoria Quality of Life Task Force is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 411 of Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. Second St.
A Tulsa judge's order to seal all records involving a material witness to a quadruple slaying is among records in more than a dozen criminal cases ordered sealed in the past year in Tulsa County District Court.
Last fall, Probation and Parole Officer Robert Humphrey was supervising about 150 offenders on parole in the Tulsa area.
A woman has been jailed as a material witness in a quadruple homicide case for more than a month, and all records related to her case were sealed until Thursday, a Tulsa World investigation shows.
People packed into the small community building at Fairmont Terrace on Friday afternoon to get their pressing questions answered.
Police suspect that the twin sisters who were slain in a quadruple homicide at the Fairmont Terrace apartments last month were dealing marijuana and methamphetamine out of the complex, court documents show.
Two brothers who are jailed in connection with the January slaying of four women followed similar, albeit somewhat different, criminal paths prior to their latest arrests, court records and other reports show.
With Oklahoma's corrections system relying largely on paper records that are mailed between offices, it took more than two months for officials to obtain a warrant for a convicted felon who violated his parole and is now accused of killing four women just days before he returned to jail, a Tulsa World investigation has found.
A Feb. 19 arraignment was set for two men arrested in a quadruple homicide last month at Fairmont Terrace.
Police reports filed Wednesday after two suspects in a quadruple homicide were arrested indicate that robbery might have been the motive for the crime.
A City Council working group that was created after the Fairmont Terrace shootings recommended Tuesday that the city help fund the nonprofit group that operates Tulsa's crime-reporting tip line.
Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said police will ask the District Attorney's Office to charge each man with four counts of first-degree murder.
A city councilor has proposed forming a task force to seek quality of life improvements for the area of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, where four women were fatally shot at an apartment complex Jan. 7.
A state agency approved tax-exempt financing Wednesday as part of a
43 million deal by investors to buy the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex in Tulsa and "make it a safe place for people to live."
A licensing proposal that would force apartment complexes to improve their safety in the wake of this month's quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments will be drafted within weeks, Mayor Dewey Bartlett said Tuesday.
Police expect to file charges within 30 days against one or more people suspected to have been involved in a Jan. 7 quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said Tuesday.
Police are preparing a case against multiple people suspected of being involved in a Jan. 7 quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said Tuesday.
Local federal authorities are vowing to work even harder to fight gun crimes in the aftermath of a quadruple homicide earlier this month that shocked the community.
Investigators are still working to find out who killed four women earlier this month and what lead to the deadly shootings.
People who've seen it on the news may think of it as a war zone, but those who live at Fairmont Terrace call it home.
A south Tulsa apartment complex where four women were gunned down was last inspected by the federal government in 2009 and was more than a year overdue for an inspection, records show.
The four women found dead in a Tulsa apartment last week each died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.
Widespread misconceptions about the city's anonymous crime-reporting tip line are discouraging residents from using the service, Crime Prevention Network Director Carol Bush told a City Council working group Tuesday.
A current Tulsa Jail inmate "at a minimum" witnessed a quadruple homicide last week and could be a "person of interest" in the slayings, prosecutors believe.
Cheryl Nunley said she has been overwhelmed at the support she has received following the shooting death of her daughter and three other women last week and is encouraged by an apparent break in the case.
Tulsa authorities are holding a man they believe witnessed a quadruple homicide last week and could be a "person of interest" in the slayings.
As Officer Florentino Chairez cruises down a dark Riverside Drive, his radio crackles that other officers need help with some unruly subjects.
The first meeting of the Public Safety Intelligence Working Group will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 411 of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.
Rep. Jeannie McDaniel recalls asking the manager of St. Thomas Square how she came up with a new name for the apartment complex.
The neighborhood encompassing 61st Street and Peoria Avenue needed a name, an identity - something other than the "south Tulsa ghetto" or the "South Peoria pocket slum."
When it comes to Section 8 housing, there are two distinct programs - project-based Section 8 and the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Mayor Dewey Bartlett wants to require that owners of multifamily residential rental properties be licensed by the city as a way of ensuring that the properties are properly maintained.
For Cheryl Nunley, "it's the not knowing that hurts."
Police have interviewed a material witness in Monday's homicides, sources told the Tulsa World on Friday.
Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Thursday that he would support an effort by the City Council to establish a public safety intelligence working group immediately to explore ways to improve communication between residents and the police.
A man interviewed in connection with Monday's quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace is no longer a person of interest in the case, Tulsa police said Thursday.
Quinton Maurer's mother, Julie Jackson, was the sweetest person one would ever want to meet, he said Thursday.
Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Thursday he would support an effort by the City Council to immediately establish a public safety intelligence working group to explore ways to improve communication between residents and police.
Managers at Fairmont Terrace said they are stepping up security measures at the apartment complex by installing cameras and checking every person who comes onto the property after four women were killed there this week.
Investigators do not expect additional charges to be filed against a man interviewed in connection with Monday
’s quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace.
Joseph L. Tillman was arrested in Kansas after homicide detectives announced he was being sought for questioning in connection to the quadruple homicide of four women at Fairmont Terrace on Monday. He has not been charged or named as a suspect in the shooting.
Tulsa city councilors back decision favoring federal housing tax credits for Fairmont Terrace local purchase
Three city councilors said Tuesday that they have no regrets about supporting
14 million in federal affordable housing tax credits over 10 years for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the apartment complex where four women were gunned down Monday.
One of the last things Kayetie Powell Melchor told her mother was that she wouldn't leave her twin sister, Rebeika Powell, alone in a dangerous place.
News of a quadruple homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Monday came as no surprise to Esrinity Johnson.
Mayor Dewey Bartlett called Monday's quadruple homicide at the Fairmont Terrace a "terrible event" and said he intends to explore the possibility of declaring high-crime areas - including apartment complexes - public nuisances.
Their bodies were found at 12:35 p.m. Monday when someone went to check on the apartment's residents, Officer Leland Ashley said.
Tulsa police were conducting an "exhaustive search" to "determine the motive and develop suspects" in the slayings of four women who were found shot to death in a Tulsa apartment Monday afternoon, Sgt. Dave Walker said late Monday.