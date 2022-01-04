 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police, apartment managers discuss how to reduce crime in 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area
0 Comments

Police, apartment managers discuss how to reduce crime in 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
010522-tul-nws-crimestop61st-p1

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) works at the scene outside a convenience store at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue where an officer was shot in the arm on Oct. 25. Reducing violence in the area was the topic of a Tulsa Crime Stoppers meeting on Tuesday evening.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Related content

More than 75 shots fired in 61st and Peoria shootout

It’s easy to understand why someone like Linda Jones would be skeptical about discussing solutions to all that ails her neighborhood around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

She’s heard the talk before, talked the talk herself, only to see little change in the past decade. But that didn’t keep her from participating in the first meeting of the 61st and Peoria Collaboration organized by Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

“Everybody has meetings, and nobody does anything,” Jones said near the end of the hour-plus Zoom meeting. “They say what they are going to do, and nobody implements anything. I feel like the Lone Ranger.”

Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, had a ready response for Jones that succinctly summarized what the meeting was all about.

“We are here to partner with you,” Gilbert said.

The meeting brought together property managers from a half-dozen apartment complexes, city councilors, Tulsa police officers and other stakeholders. The goal was for participants to get to know each other and to begin mapping a strategy for how they could work together to make the neighborhood safer.

“The reason I wanted to be involved in this is I have gotten to know a lot of people in that community,” said Lonny Barker, who works for a private security firm with clients in the area. “I am a father of five and a grandfather of four, and family means everything to me, and I see a lot of families that are just trying to do their best just to get by.

“And having to walk out of their house and be afraid that something might happen to them just by going to the corner store is not a way to live.”

The 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood has long been plagued by poverty and violent crime, including six homicides in the past year, according to a Tulsa Police Department official who participated in Tuesday’s meeting.

Maj. Luther Breashears, commander of the Riverside Division, said police believe most of the violent crime happening in the neighborhood is being done by people who don’t live there.

Asked what he thought was at the root of the violent crime in the area, Breashears said it was young people resolving their disputes with guns.

“Sometimes people come to visit or bring people with them, and there are arguments, and sometimes those arguments are settled with firearms,” Breashears said.

The Police Department has responded to the recent uptick in violence by increasing its presence in the neighborhood, Breashears said. That includes making sure officers stay in the neighborhood even when it comes time to fill out reports.

“Because if you are visible, then that is also a deterrent,” Breashears said.

Jones urged the police to do better, saying the neighborhood has suffered since it lost its full-time community resource officer. The position, which provided a consistent TPD presence focused on community engagement in the neighborhood, was funded by a grant that has expired.

“They (young people) don’t even have anybody out here who they feel comfortable with talking to,” Jones said. “They used to call him and say, ‘Hey, this is going to go on and this is going to go on.’ They don’t have that anymore.”

Breashears acknowledged the loss of the position but noted that the program has not gone away completely, and he said Police Chief Wendell Franklin is working to ensure that such engagement is a routine part of policing across the city.

“What you are saying is getting up to the chief’s office,” Breashears told Jones. “I also expect an officer who is dressed in blue, like me today, in full uniform, to also have that relationship with people in the area, not just one officer. That is our goal in the department.”

Tulsa Crime Stoppers has held similar events for the neighborhoods around 51st Street and Yale Avenue and for businesses along the commercial corridor at 71st Street and Memorial Drive.

Gilbert said the goal has been the same at every meeting — to bring people together to help prevent crime. At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, she acknowledged that that takes time.

“This is not going to be once, twice or three times,” Gilbert said of the meetings. Instead, the group plans to meet monthly.

That came as welcome news to Alicia Clark, property manager at Tamarack Place apartments, who said the neighborhood has been in grave need of attention for too long.

“They don’t go to, you know, the nice neighborhoods and commit these crimes and shootouts,” Clark said. “They come to the 61st and Peoria and Riverside area because they feel like this is a no man's land, a way for them to come out here and express themselves violently, and they know if they come to this area, they can do that.

“That is my opinion. I feel like we need to have more of a community presence, so what we are doing here is awesome.”

A special report: 2013 quadruple homicide at 61st and Peoria

Overview: Misty Nunley, 33; Julie Jackson, 55; Rebeika Powell, 23; and Kayetie Powell Melchor, 23, were found shot to death in an apartment at Fairmont Terrace on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. A 3-year-old boy — Powell's son — was found unharmed in the apartment. In the time since the killings, police, community groups, businesses and some residents have worked to reduce crime in and around Fairmont Terrace. From Jan. 8 through May 31, violent crime in the one-mile radius surrounding 61st and Peoria has declined by 30% compared to the same period in 2012. Both James Stanford Poore and Cedric Dwayne Poore are now serving life-without-parole prison terms in connection with the killings.

+3
Poore brothers get separate 2015 trial dates in Fairmont Terrace slayings
Crime News

Poore brothers get separate 2015 trial dates in Fairmont Terrace slayings

  • By BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • 0

James and Cedric Poore are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Related story: DA won't seek death penalty in Fairmont Terrace slayings

+3
DA won't seek death penalty in Fairmont Terrace slayings
Crime News

DA won't seek death penalty in Fairmont Terrace slayings

  • By BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

James Poore, 33, and Cedric Poore, 40, are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

+2
Two trials to be held in Fairmont Terrace killings
Crime News

Two trials to be held in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • By BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Two Tulsa brothers will get separate jury trials in a quadruple homicide case, a judge said Wednesday.

Poore brothers will be tried separately in quadruple slayings
Crime News

Poore brothers will be tried separately in quadruple slayings

  • By BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Arraignments for both men were set for May 19. No trial date has been set, but Kellough determined that James Poore will go to trial first.

Crime News

Crack cocaine found in home of man shot by Tulsa police last week, record indicates

  • By SAMANTHA VICENT World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa Police Department on Monday made available its list of property recovered from the home of a man who died after an officer-involved …

Tulsa County jurors reluctant to hand out death penalty, analysis shows
Crime News

Tulsa County jurors reluctant to hand out death penalty, analysis shows

  • By ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor, CURTIS KILLMAN AND BILL BRAUN World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Reflecting a trend across the nation, Tulsa County jurors are increasingly reluctant to levy the death penalty, handing out the ultimate punishment in just one case filed since 2007, a Tulsa World analysis shows.

Local News

Councilors call for street lights where student was hit by car

  • By JARREL WADE World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Several city councilors on Thursday called for immediate action to add lighting along a street where a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and later died last week.

Local News

61st and Peoria task force presents ideas for community improvement

  • By JARREL WADE World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The City Council's 61st and Peoria task force presented final recommendations Thursday night that focused on building a stronger sense of community in the neighborhood.

Local News

Tulsa task force on neighborhood violence tries to ease doubts

  • By CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

More than a year after Tulsa was shocked by a quadruple homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, a group of community volunteers met Monday to discuss what remained of the many promises made in the wake of the killings.

Task force remains committed to 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area
Latest Headlines

Task force remains committed to 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area

  • BY CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

More than a year after Tulsa was shocked by a quadruple homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, a group community volunteers met Monday t…

+2
Suspects in 2013 Fairmont Terrace killings in court on quadruple-homicide anniversary
Crime News

Suspects in 2013 Fairmont Terrace killings in court on quadruple-homicide anniversary

  • By BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

One year to the day after the fatal shootings of four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex, the two men who are charged with murdering the women attended a court hearing Tuesday.

Teresa Meinders Burkett: At 61st and Peoria, Tulsa can do better
Opinion

Teresa Meinders Burkett: At 61st and Peoria, Tulsa can do better

  • By TERESA MEINDERS BURKETT
  • Updated
  • 0

It is time for our community to get smart and address the troubled 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood.

+3
Quadruple homicides started violent year in Tulsa
Local News

Quadruple homicides started violent year in Tulsa

  • By AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa police reported 66 homicides in 2013, including 14 related to robberies and 9 related to drugs.

+11
1 year after Fairmont Terrace killings, 61st and Peoria on slow path to progress
Local News

1 year after Fairmont Terrace killings, 61st and Peoria on slow path to progress

  • By ZIVA BRANSTETTER AND CURTIS KILLMAN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Victor and Amiiko Hale walk into the Fairmont Terrace office and take their seats in folding chairs for the December residents meeting, squeezing past a small card table where two chocolate cakes and a platter of cookies are displayed.

+3
61st and Peoria block party brings community together with support from police
Latest Headlines

61st and Peoria block party brings community together with support from police

  • By DYLAN GOFORTH World Staff Writer
  • 0

The beleaguered 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area wasn't exactly what Ava Hammond-Mathews had in mind when she and her husband moved to Tulsa to be closer to their family.

Crime News
News Courts

Separate trial sought for Poore brother in quadruple slayings

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • 0

One of two brothers who are charged in a quadruple homicide is seeking a separate trial.

Archive
News

Arraignment delayed in Fairmont Terrace quadruple homicide case

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether they'll seek the death penalty in the case.

Poore brothers bound over for trial in Fairmont Terrace slayings
Archive
News

Poore brothers bound over for trial in Fairmont Terrace slayings

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Poores next court appearance will be Sept. 23 for an arraignment setting before District Judge William Kellough.

Continuing coverage: Read more about Tulsa's 61st and Peoria neighborhood here.

Testimony in Poores' hearing focuses on crime scene
Archive
News

Testimony in Poores' hearing focuses on crime scene

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Witnesses have testified that James Poore said he planned to "pull a lick" and steal drugs and money.

Poore prosecutors continue to call witnesses who stayed at Fairmont Terrace
Archive
News

Poore prosecutors continue to call witnesses who stayed at Fairmont Terrace

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Poore brothers are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Crime News
News Courts

Witness IDs brothers at scene of Fairmont Terrace shootings

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • 0

A witness who testified in the slayings of four women said the two defendants were present before and after the crime, but she gave conflicting testimony later during a hearing Tuesday.

Another witness says robbery discussed before Fairmont Terrace slayings
Archive
News

Another witness says robbery discussed before Fairmont Terrace slayings

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

A woman testified that both brothers were present in the apartment where James Poore lived on Jan. 7, before the women were killed.

Crime News
News Courts

Witness: Defendant confessed in shooting

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

James Poore said that he shot one woman "and bro finished the other three" during a robbery at the Fairmont Terrace complex in January, according to testimony from a witness in Tulsa County District Court on Monday.

Testimony: Poore brothers killed 4 women at Fairmont Terrace during robbery
Archive
News

Testimony: Poore brothers killed 4 women at Fairmont Terrace during robbery

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

The Poore brothers are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

+3
Plan for community center seeks to help troubled South Peoria neighborhood
Politics
News Government

Plan for community center seeks to help troubled South Peoria neighborhood

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The pieces are coming together for a community center in the troubled 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area.

+2
Witness in Fairmont Terrace killings tells of brothers' robbery plot
Crime News
News Courts

Witness in Fairmont Terrace killings tells of brothers' robbery plot

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

On the day four women were shot to death in their apartment at Fairmont Terrace, two brothers in an apartment above them had discussed plans to rob the women, a witness testified Tuesday.

+2
Testimony in Fairmont Terrace quadruple homicide implicates suspect
Crime News
News Courts

Testimony in Fairmont Terrace quadruple homicide implicates suspect

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor & BILL BRAUN & CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Two relatives of a suspect in a quadruple homicide testified that he admitted killing four women during a robbery in January.

Archive
News

Witness: Brothers discussed robbery before quadruple shooting

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: The hearing Tuesday was often contentious, with defense attorney John Echols objecting frequently.

+2
Testimony implicates suspect in quadruple killings
Archive
News

Testimony implicates suspect in quadruple killings

  • CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer and ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

Police discovered four bodies "tied and executed" on Jan. 7 in a bedroom at the Fairmont Terrace complex.

Prosecutors say witnesses can place Poores at Fairmont Terrace at time of murders
Crime News
News Courts

Prosecutors say witnesses can place Poores at Fairmont Terrace at time of murders

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Five witnesses anticipated to testify at a preliminary hearing related to four killings at a Tulsa apartment were present in a nearby apartment "at the time the murders took place," according to a prosecutor.

Read the latest on crime developments

in the area of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

State appeals court denies recusal request in Fairmont Terrace homicide case
Crime News
News Courts

State appeals court denies recusal request in Fairmont Terrace homicide case

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A couple of hurdles in the path to a preliminary hearing in the Fairmont Terrace quadruple-murder case were cleared in court Tuesday, but more likely remain.

+4
Fairmont Terrace residents see improvements, have hope
Local News
News Local

Fairmont Terrace residents see improvements, have hope

  • CURTIS KILLMAN World Staff Writer & ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

About two dozen boys and girls wait anxiously in a parking lot of Fairmont Terrace, shouting and pointing when they see the yellow bus pull into the sprawling apartment complex.

Read previous stories about the 61st and

Peoria area and the slayings of four women

at an apartment complex there.

+5
Oklahoma U.S. Attorney announces joint crackdown on violent crime in Tulsa
Crime News
News Crime

Oklahoma U.S. Attorney announces joint crackdown on violent crime in Tulsa

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

State and local authorities netted 110 arrests during a multi-agency Violent Crime Initiative in recent weeks, Northern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. announced Thursday.

Archive
News

Four alleged gang members indicted on drug, weapons charges

  • DAVID HARPER World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

They are accused of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and maintaining apartments in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area of Tulsa to distribute, store, and use crack cocaine.

Defense lawyers file formal papers seeking judge's recusal in Fairmont Terrace hearing
Crime News
News Courts

Defense lawyers file formal papers seeking judge's recusal in Fairmont Terrace hearing

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Lawyers for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women in Tulsa filed documents this week seeking to have the assigned judge recused from the preliminary hearing.

Fairmont Terrace slaying suspect gets trial date in unrelated robbery, shooting case
Crime News
News Courts

Fairmont Terrace slaying suspect gets trial date in unrelated robbery, shooting case

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A 2014 trial date was set Tuesday in a robbery and nonfatal shooting case for a Tulsa man who is charged in a separate case with murdering four people.

Preliminary hearing postponed for brothers charged with killing four women in Tulsa
Crime News
News Courts

Preliminary hearing postponed for brothers charged with killing four women in Tulsa

  • BILL BRAUN & JARREL WADE World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A preliminary hearing for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women was postponed Friday until mid-July, with uncertainty regarding what judge will hear the case.

Fairmont Terrace quadruple-murder preliminary hearing turns into motions hearing
Crime News
News Courts

Fairmont Terrace quadruple-murder preliminary hearing turns into motions hearing

  • BILL BRAUN & JARREL WADE World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

A preliminary hearing for two brothers who are charged with murdering four women got bogged down quickly in recusal issues and ended up being a motions hearing Thursday.

Hearing begins for brothers accused in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Hearing begins for brothers accused in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • BILL BRAUN and JARREL WADE World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

The Poores are accused of murdering Julie Jackson, 55; Misty Nunley, 33; Rebeika Powell, 23; and Kayetie Melchor, 23, at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Jan. 7. All four women were shot in the head with their hands bound behind their backs, police said.

A special report: 61st and Peoria

Fairmont Terrace quadruple-slaying suspect bound over for trial in earlier shooting
Crime News
News Courts

Fairmont Terrace quadruple-slaying suspect bound over for trial in earlier shooting

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

One of two brothers who are charged in a quadruple murder case was bound over for trial Thursday in a different shooting case.

+2
Material witness in Fairmont Terrace quadruple slaying case arrested
Crime News
News Crime

Material witness in Fairmont Terrace quadruple slaying case arrested

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A material witness who failed to appear in the felony case against two brothers who are accused of executing four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex was jailed Tuesday.

Material witness in Fairmont Terrace slayings jailed
Archive
News

Material witness in Fairmont Terrace slayings jailed

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

She was reportedly inside an apartment occupied by the accused killers before, during and after an apparent robbery and quadruple homicide on Jan. 7, according to court documents.

Fairmont Terrace to grow together with community garden
Archive
News

Fairmont Terrace to grow together with community garden

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Brad Johnson, president of Lawn America, said his company looks for a project every year to complete on Earth Day, and this community garden stood out to him.

Gag order denied in Fairmont Terrace homicide case
Crime News
News Courts

Gag order denied in Fairmont Terrace homicide case

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa County judge on Wednesday denied a defense lawyer's request for an order "strictly limiting all public statements" that prosecutors and police could make regarding the investigation and prosecution of a quadruple-homicide case.

+2
Ex-resident takes ministry of changing legacies into Fairmont Terrace
Crime News
News Crime

Ex-resident takes ministry of changing legacies into Fairmont Terrace

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The security guards at Fairmont Terrace wave Mike Salerno through a black, metal gate as he drives a yellow school bus with colorful handprints painted on the side.

Autopsy shows four women shot at Fairmont Terrace had meth in their systems
Crime News
News Crime

Autopsy shows four women shot at Fairmont Terrace had meth in their systems

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Autopsy reports for the four women shot to death this year at a south Tulsa apartment complex showed that each tested positive for methamphetamine.

Fairmont Terrace victims had meth in their systems, autopsies show
Archive
News

Fairmont Terrace victims had meth in their systems, autopsies show

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Four women were all found shot to death Jan. 7.

Fairmont Terrace defendant's lawyer seeks filings under seal, meeting with judge
Crime News
News Courts

Fairmont Terrace defendant's lawyer seeks filings under seal, meeting with judge

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The recently appointed lead counsel for one of two brothers who are accused of murdering four people at a Tulsa apartment complex has asked to file some pleadings in the case under seal - meaning not available for public view.

Politics
News Government

61st and Peoria task force meets, starts work

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The City Council's 61st and Peoria Quality of Life Task Force has begun developing recommendations for improving six facets of life in the area.

Cedric Poore arraigned in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Cedric Poore arraigned in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A second defendant in the quadruple slaying at Fairmont Terrace in January was arraigned Friday morning.

Defendant in Fairmont killings pleads not guilty; arraignment delayed for co-defendant
Crime News
News Courts

Defendant in Fairmont killings pleads not guilty; arraignment delayed for co-defendant

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

With both defendants now charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the court process in the case involving the fatal shootings of four Tulsa women saw some movement Friday.

Archive
News

Man shot in apparent domestic dispute near 61st & Peoria

  • DAVID HARPER World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A man was shot in what apparently was a domestic fight at an apartment complex in an area of Tulsa that has become noted for violent crime.

Brothers charged with Fairmont Terrace quadruple murder
Crime News
News Crime

Brothers charged with Fairmont Terrace quadruple murder

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Murder charges were filed Thursday against two suspects in the shooting deaths of four women at the Fairmont Terrace apartments last month.

Brothers make court appearances in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Brothers make court appearances in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Two brothers accused in a January quadruple homicide at a Tulsa apartment complex appeared before a judge today.

+2
Brothers charged in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Brothers charged in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors charged two men with four counts of first-degree murder Thursday related to the shooting deaths of four women at Fairmont Terrace apartments last month.

Crime News
News Courts

Witness in Fairmont Terrace quadruple killing released from jail

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa County judge has ordered the release of a woman who has been jailed for more than a month as a material witness in a quadruple-homicide case.

+2
Tulsa residents, leaders hold spirited meeting about troubled 61st and Peoria area
Politics
News Government

Tulsa residents, leaders hold spirited meeting about troubled 61st and Peoria area

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

About 80 residents and community leaders squeezed into a City Hall meeting room Tuesday for what officials said was one of the most spirited displays of support for improving the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area that they can remember.

Archive
News

Arraignment reset for two accused in Fairmont Terrace quadruple homicide

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Arraignment for two brothers arrested in the January shooting deaths of four women at a Tulsa apartment complex has been reset.

Roommate of murder suspect faces eviction from Fairmont Terrace
Local News
News Local

Roommate of murder suspect faces eviction from Fairmont Terrace

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

An apartment complex where four women were shot to death is moving to evict a woman from an apartment where one of the murder suspects was living, records show.

Politics
News Government

61st and Peoria task force to meet

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The first meeting of the 61st and Peoria Quality of Life Task Force is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 411 of Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

Local News
News Local

Records in more than a dozen criminal cases ordered sealed in the past year

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa judge's order to seal all records involving a material witness to a quadruple slaying is among records in more than a dozen criminal cases ordered sealed in the past year in Tulsa County District Court.

+4
Parole officers face extensive caseloads
Local News
News Local

Parole officers face extensive caseloads

  • CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Last fall, Probation and Parole Officer Robert Humphrey was supervising about 150 offenders on parole in the Tulsa area.

+2
Records unsealed for material witness held in Fairmont Terrace killings
Local News
News Local

Records unsealed for material witness held in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor & JARREL WADE World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A woman has been jailed as a material witness in a quadruple homicide case for more than a month, and all records related to her case were sealed until Thursday, a Tulsa World investigation shows.

Woman jailed as witness in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Woman jailed as witness in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor and JARREL WADE World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A woman has been jailed as a material witness in a quadruple homicide case and all records related to the case were sealed until today, a Tulsa World investigation shows.

+4
Fairmont apartments residents meet, discuss problems and progress
Crime News
News Crime

Fairmont apartments residents meet, discuss problems and progress

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

People packed into the small community building at Fairmont Terrace on Friday afternoon to get their pressing questions answered.

Police suspect two victims in Fairmont apartment killings of dealing drugs
Crime News
News Crime

Police suspect two victims in Fairmont apartment killings of dealing drugs

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Police suspect that the twin sisters who were slain in a quadruple homicide at the Fairmont Terrace apartments last month were dealing marijuana and methamphetamine out of the complex, court documents show.

+2
Criminal histories of brothers accused in Tulsa quadruple killings are examined
Crime News
News Crime

Criminal histories of brothers accused in Tulsa quadruple killings are examined

  • CURTIS KILLMAN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Two brothers who are jailed in connection with the January slaying of four women followed similar, albeit somewhat different, criminal paths prior to their latest arrests, court records and other reports show.

Tulsa apartment killings: Slow arrest warrant kept felon free
Local News
News Local

Tulsa apartment killings: Slow arrest warrant kept felon free

  • CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

With Oklahoma's corrections system relying largely on paper records that are mailed between offices, it took more than two months for officials to obtain a warrant for a convicted felon who violated his parole and is now accused of killing four women just days before he returned to jail, a Tulsa World investigation has found.

Arraignment set for brothers accused in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Arraignment set for brothers accused in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • BILL BRAUN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A Feb. 19 arraignment was set for two men arrested in a quadruple homicide last month at Fairmont Terrace.

+5
Two arrested in Fairmont Terrace killings
Crime News
News Crime

Two arrested in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • JERRY WOFFORD & KENDRICK MARSHALL World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Police reports filed Wednesday after two suspects in a quadruple homicide were arrested indicate that robbery might have been the motive for the crime.

+2
Group recommends city of Tulsa help fund Crime Prevention Network tip line
Politics

Group recommends city of Tulsa help fund Crime Prevention Network tip line

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A City Council working group that was created after the Fairmont Terrace shootings recommended Tuesday that the city help fund the nonprofit group that operates Tulsa's crime-reporting tip line.

+3
Police: Two arrested in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Police: Two arrested in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said police will ask the District Attorney's Office to charge each man with four counts of first-degree murder.

Tulsa councilor proposes task force to improve area where 4 women slain
Politics
News Government

Tulsa councilor proposes task force to improve area where 4 women slain

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A city councilor has proposed forming a task force to seek quality of life improvements for the area of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, where four women were fatally shot at an apartment complex Jan. 7.

State OKs $43 million deal for troubled Tulsa apartment complex
Local News
News Local

State OKs $43 million deal for troubled Tulsa apartment complex

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

A state agency approved tax-exempt financing Wednesday as part of a

$

43 million deal by investors to buy the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex in Tulsa and "make it a safe place for people to live."

+2
Tulsa mayor: Licensing for apartments needed
Politics
News Government

Tulsa mayor: Licensing for apartments needed

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A licensing proposal that would force apartment complexes to improve their safety in the wake of this month's quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments will be drafted within weeks, Mayor Dewey Bartlett said Tuesday.

Charges expected within 30 days in Fairmont Terrace shootings case
Politics
News Government

Charges expected within 30 days in Fairmont Terrace shootings case

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Police expect to file charges within 30 days against one or more people suspected to have been involved in a Jan. 7 quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said Tuesday.

'Charges are coming' in Fairmont Terrace killings, police official says at forum
Archive
News

'Charges are coming' in Fairmont Terrace killings, police official says at forum

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are preparing a case against multiple people suspected of being involved in a Jan. 7 quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace apartments, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said Tuesday.

Feds vow more action on gun crimes
Crime News
News Courts

Feds vow more action on gun crimes

  • DAVID HARPER World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Local federal authorities are vowing to work even harder to fight gun crimes in the aftermath of a quadruple homicide earlier this month that shocked the community.

+4
New details in Fairmont case revealed
Crime News
News Crime

New details in Fairmont case revealed

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Investigators are still working to find out who killed four women earlier this month and what lead to the deadly shootings.

+3
Residents of Fairmont Terrace apartments say they feel safe, enjoy family atmosphere
Local News
News Local

Residents of Fairmont Terrace apartments say they feel safe, enjoy family atmosphere

  • CARY ASPINWALL World Staff Writer & ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

People who've seen it on the news may think of it as a war zone, but those who live at Fairmont Terrace call it home.

+3
Government inspection of Fairmont Terrace apartments overdue
Local News
News Local

Government inspection of Fairmont Terrace apartments overdue

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor, CARY ASPINWALL & CURTIS KILLMAN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A south Tulsa apartment complex where four women were gunned down was last inspected by the federal government in 2009 and was more than a year overdue for an inspection, records show.

Tulsa's medical examiner lists cause of death for four women killed in apartment
Crime News
News Crime

Tulsa's medical examiner lists cause of death for four women killed in apartment

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor & JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The four women found dead in a Tulsa apartment last week each died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

State and Regional News
News State

Many residents misled about nature of anonymous tip line, director says

  • ZACK STOYCOFF World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Widespread misconceptions about the city's anonymous crime-reporting tip line are discouraging residents from using the service, Crime Prevention Network Director Carol Bush told a City Council working group Tuesday.

Tulsa Jail inmate eyed in Fairmont Terrace shooting deaths
Crime News
News Crime

Tulsa Jail inmate eyed in Fairmont Terrace shooting deaths

  • KENDRICK MARSHALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A current Tulsa Jail inmate "at a minimum" witnessed a quadruple homicide last week and could be a "person of interest" in the slayings, prosecutors believe.

Archive
News

Shooting victim's mother grateful for community support

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

Cheryl Nunley said she has been overwhelmed at the support she has received following the shooting death of her daughter and three other women last week and is encouraged by an apparent break in the case.

+3
Jail inmate eyed in Fairmont Terrace homicides
Archive
News

Jail inmate eyed in Fairmont Terrace homicides

  • Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa authorities are holding a man they believe witnessed a quadruple homicide last week and could be a "person of interest" in the slayings.

+4
On patrol: Tulsa's 61st and Peoria area notorious to police
Crime News
News Crime

On patrol: Tulsa's 61st and Peoria area notorious to police

  • JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

As Officer Florentino Chairez cruises down a dark Riverside Drive, his radio crackles that other officers need help with some unruly subjects.

Public safety group's first meeting set for tomorrow
Archive
News

Public safety group's first meeting set for tomorrow

  • KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The first meeting of the Public Safety Intelligence Working Group will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 411 of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

Local News
News Local

Tulsans take various approaches to 61st and Peoria's problems

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeannie McDaniel recalls asking the manager of St. Thomas Square how she came up with a new name for the apartment complex.

+8
Investigative report: After latest homicides, neighbors try to understand what went wrong
Local News
News Local

Investigative report: After latest homicides, neighbors try to understand what went wrong

  • ZIVA BRANSTETTER World Enterprise Editor, CARY ASPINWALL & CURTIS KILLMAN World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The neighborhood encompassing 61st Street and Peoria Avenue needed a name, an identity - something other than the "south Tulsa ghetto" or the "South Peoria pocket slum."

Section 8 housing exists in two forms
Archive
News Social Services

Section 8 housing exists in two forms

  • MIKE AVERILL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

When it comes to Section 8 housing, there are two distinct programs - project-based Section 8 and the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

+2
Bartlett proposal would require owners of apartment complexes to be licensed by the city
Politics
News Government

Bartlett proposal would require owners of apartment complexes to be licensed by the city

  • KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Dewey Bartlett wants to require that owners of multifamily residential rental properties be licensed by the city as a way of ensuring that the properties are properly maintained.

Misty Nunley's family praises police, but not knowing hurts
Archive
News

Misty Nunley's family praises police, but not knowing hurts

  • DAVID HARPER World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

For Cheryl Nunley, "it's the not knowing that hurts."

Archive
News

Woman questioned in connection with Fairmont Terrace killings

  • Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Police have interviewed a material witness in Monday's homicides, sources told the Tulsa World on Friday.

Tulsa police chief supports public safety group in wake of killings
Politics
News Government

Tulsa police chief supports public safety group in wake of killings

  • KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Thursday that he would support an effort by the City Council to establish a public safety intelligence working group immediately to explore ways to improve communication between residents and the police.

Police: Man not connected to Tulsa quadruple homicide
Crime News
News Crime

Police: Man not connected to Tulsa quadruple homicide

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A man interviewed in connection with Monday's quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace is no longer a person of interest in the case, Tulsa police said Thursday.

Archive
News

Julie Jackson's son, Quinton Maurer, recalls his mother

  • DAVID HARPER World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Quinton Maurer's mother, Julie Jackson, was the sweetest person one would ever want to meet, he said Thursday.

TPD chief: 'We have to get the community involved' in helping to solve crimes
Archive
News

TPD chief: 'We have to get the community involved' in helping to solve crimes

  • KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Thursday he would support an effort by the City Council to immediately establish a public safety intelligence working group to explore ways to improve communication between residents and police.

Tulsa's Fairmont Terrace apartments steps up security in wake of killings
Crime News
News Crime

Tulsa's Fairmont Terrace apartments steps up security in wake of killings

  • JERRY WOFFORD & KENDRICK MARSHALL World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Managers at Fairmont Terrace said they are stepping up security measures at the apartment complex by installing cameras and checking every person who comes onto the property after four women were killed there this week.

Man no longer person of interest in Fairmont Terrace killings
Archive
News

Man no longer person of interest in Fairmont Terrace killings

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Investigators do not expect additional charges to be filed against a man interviewed in connection with Monday

’s quadruple homicide at Fairmont Terrace.

Man wanted for questioning in Fairmont killings arrested
Archive
News

Man wanted for questioning in Fairmont killings arrested

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Joseph L. Tillman was arrested in Kansas after homicide detectives announced he was being sought for questioning in connection to the quadruple homicide of four women at Fairmont Terrace on Monday. He has not been charged or named as a suspect in the shooting.

Politics
News Government

Tulsa city councilors back decision favoring federal housing tax credits for Fairmont Terrace local purchase

  • KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Three city councilors said Tuesday that they have no regrets about supporting

$

14 million in federal affordable housing tax credits over 10 years for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the apartment complex where four women were gunned down Monday.

+3
Families of Fairmont Terrace shooting victims ask, 'Why'
Crime News
News Crime

Families of Fairmont Terrace shooting victims ask, 'Why'

  • AMANDA BLAND & KENDRICK MARSHALL World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

One of the last things Kayetie Powell Melchor told her mother was that she wouldn't leave her twin sister, Rebeika Powell, alone in a dangerous place.

Scene of Tulsa quadruple homicide an epicenter of poverty, crime
Crime News
News Crime

Scene of Tulsa quadruple homicide an epicenter of poverty, crime

  • JERRY WOFFORD & KENDRICK MARSHALL World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

News of a quadruple homicide near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Monday came as no surprise to Esrinity Johnson.

Tulsans search for solutions in wake of quadruple homicide
Crime News
News Crime

Tulsans search for solutions in wake of quadruple homicide

  • BILL SHERMAN, MIKE AVERILL & KEVIN CANFIELD World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Dewey Bartlett called Monday's quadruple homicide at the Fairmont Terrace a "terrible event" and said he intends to explore the possibility of declaring high-crime areas - including apartment complexes - public nuisances.

+4
Police identify four victims in fatal shooting
Archive
News

Police identify four victims in fatal shooting

  • AMANDA BLAND World Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Their bodies were found at 12:35 p.m. Monday when someone went to check on the apartment's residents, Officer Leland Ashley said.

+6
4 women shot to death at Tulsa apartment complex
State and Regional News
News State

4 women shot to death at Tulsa apartment complex

  • KENDRICK MARSHALL & JERRY WOFFORD World Staff Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa police were conducting an "exhaustive search" to "determine the motive and develop suspects" in the slayings of four women who were found shot to death in a Tulsa apartment Monday afternoon, Sgt. Dave Walker said late Monday.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert