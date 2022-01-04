Police, apartment managers discuss how to reduce crime in 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area

It’s easy to understand why someone like Linda Jones would be skeptical about discussing solutions to all that ails her neighborhood around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

She’s heard the talk before, talked the talk herself, only to see little change in the past decade. But that didn’t keep her from participating in the first meeting of the 61st and Peoria Collaboration organized by Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

“Everybody has meetings, and nobody does anything,” Jones said near the end of the hour-plus Zoom meeting. “They say what they are going to do, and nobody implements anything. I feel like the Lone Ranger.”

Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, had a ready response for Jones that succinctly summarized what the meeting was all about.

“We are here to partner with you,” Gilbert said.

The meeting brought together property managers from a half-dozen apartment complexes, city councilors, Tulsa police officers and other stakeholders. The goal was for participants to get to know each other and to begin mapping a strategy for how they could work together to make the neighborhood safer.