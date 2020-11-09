 Skip to main content
Police accuse man of DUI in fatal hit-and-run near 61st and Peoria
111020-tul-nws-fatalcrashp1.jpg

Alexis Lau faces a negligent homicide charge after an alleged DUI.

 Provided

A pedestrian died early Sunday after police say a drunken driver struck her and kept rolling near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. 

Tulsa police arrested Alexis Lau, 61, on a negligent homicide complaint, as well as complaints of hit and run crash causing death and first offense DUI causing death. 

Two officers were sitting in a parking lot at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when they heard a "loud impact" and saw an SUV with "heavy front end damage" driving south, according to Lau's arrest and booking report.  

One officer found the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, in the 6000 block of the street, and the other pulled over the SUV a couple of blocks south. 

The driver, identified as Lau, reportedly told the officer in slurred speech that he had just left a bar, and later told a traffic investigator he had spent all evening and night at a bar near 21st Street and Sheridan Road and was headed to a hotel on 71st Street, according to the report. 

Lau reportedly told the investigator that he "saw a man in the street that he hit" but wasn't sure.

Asked why he did not stop immediately, Lau reportedly said, "I don't know, I'm messed up." 

He remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday morning in lieu of $15,500 bond. 

