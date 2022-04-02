 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 5-year-old girl injured in north Tulsa shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

A 5-year-old girl was hit by gunfire in north Tulsa Saturday night, police reported.

According to the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to call about 7:50 p.m. near 1300 E. 51st Place North.

Witnesses say the occupants of a white SUV type vehicle opened fire toward houses and people west of the intersection of North Rockford Avenue and East 51st Place North.

Police said the girl is in stable condition after receiving medical treatment. 

Police are currently investigating the shooting. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert