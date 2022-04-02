Police: 5-year-old girl injured in north Tulsa shooting

A 5-year-old girl was hit by gunfire in north Tulsa Saturday night, police reported.
According to the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to call about 7:50 p.m. near 1300 E. 51st Place North.
Witnesses say the occupants of a white SUV type vehicle opened fire toward houses and people west of the intersection of North Rockford Avenue and East 51st Place North.
Police said the girl is in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
Chris covers video games, television and other aspects of geek culture. He is a host and producer of The Prairie Nerds Podcast. Phone: 918-732-8113
