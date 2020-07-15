Busick

Ronnie Dean Busick is pictured at the Craig County Jail in Vinita. SHEILA STOGSDILL/For the Tulsa World

VINITA — A suspect in one of the state’s most notorious murder-kidnapping-arson cases is expected to enter a plea this morning in connection to the disappearance and presumed deaths of two Craig County teens.

Ronnie Busick, 68, has been held in the Craig County jail in Vinita for over two years charged with murder, arson and kidnapping in the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman; their 16-year-old daughter, Ashley; and her best friend, Lauria Bible.

He will be in Craig County District Court in Vinita at 10:30 a.m. for arraignment and is expected to plead to accessory to murder.

Possible new search sites have came to light.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari and District 12 DA Investigator Gary Stansill have been analyzing and researching possible search locations for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, missing for over two decades.

“These locations came from recent information received from an undisclosed source,” Stansill said.

At an earlier hearing District Attorney Matt Ballard said Busick would be required to provide cooperation and details leading to the location of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

Investigators believe Busick and two other men, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased, are the people who shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire.

Investigators think the men kidnapped the girls and took them to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, sexually assaulted and killed.

Investigators have spent months searching mine shafts, ponds and other spots of interest in the former Tar Creek mining area.

Busick is being held in the Craig County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

