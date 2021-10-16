Person with gunshot wound found inside vehicle in Tulsa neighborhood

Tulsa police are investigating a reported shooting after a wounded person was found inside a parked vehicle Saturday afternoon.

When detectives arrived in the area of 5th Street and South Utica Avenue about 2 p.m. an unidentified person was sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Michael Fullbright.

Officers at the scene found several shell casings along with bullet holes on the outside of the vehicle.

Fullbright said police did not have information about a possible shooter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, said Fullbright.

Tulsa Police Department homicide detectives are working to determine the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

